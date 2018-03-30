10 killed in road ambush in Maban

A civilian car traveling along the Maban – Buny road was attacked on Thursday leaving ten people dead in Northern Upper Nile state.

According to the governor, the vehicle carrying 12 passengers fell into an ambush around Hilla el-Jedida – on the north-east of Maban County.

“Yesterday at around 11 p.m. there was a public transport vehicle carrying 12 passengers, plus the driver that was shot at. 10 people were killed; all civilians,” said Governor Deng Akuei Kak.

He said among the dead are five men and five women.

Mr Akuei told Eye Radio on Friday morning that only two children survived the attack by gunmen.

Those children are currently undergoing treatment at the Buny Hospital in Maban, added the governor.