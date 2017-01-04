10 Hepatitis B cases recorded weekly in Juba

A consultant physician at the Nile Medical Care Centre says at least ten people are diagnosed with Hepatitis-B every week in Juba.

“This is a very high number for just one physician to see this,” said Dr. Mawien Akot.

Hepatitis B is an infectious disease caused by the hepatitis B virus H-B-V which affects the liver.

The disease is transmitted mostly through sexual contacts and through sharp objects contaminated with viruses. Many people have no symptoms of the disease during the initial stages of infection.

It can cause both acute and chronic infections.

Dr. Akot urged the public to test and know their status because Hepatitis B can be transmitted from one person to another just like the HIV/AIDS virus.

“I am telling our people out there if you haven’t tested for Hepatitis B please do so, and if you are negative you, have to get the vaccination as quickly as possible, because that is the only way you can protect yourself from this,” he said.

Dr. Akot says Hepatitis B can kill if it is not treated immediately, but can be treated at an early stage.

He also revealed that the vaccine for treating the disease is available in the country.