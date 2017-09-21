10 drums of fuel required to construct Terekeka road

Terekeka state government says it has been told by a road construction company that it would require about 10 drums of fuel to cover a huge sinkhole that has blocked access to the state from Juba.

According to the state Security Advisor, ABMC Construction Company informed them that 10 to 15 drums of fuel would enable them construct the 20 meters hole.

Since 2013, authorities in Terekeka have been calling on the national government and development partners to repair the road that connects it to Juba, and serves as a link to states in greater Bahr el Ghazal.

The Terekeka road is usually affected by floods and lack of maintenance. In June, the state Governor, Juma Ali Malou, said more than 28 vehicles overturned on the stretch between Juba and Terekeka.

Four others were destroyed while attempting to cross a swollen river.

“I visited the road and I found out that no single car could pass – not even big trucks and land cruisers,” Juma Ali Malou said.

This is because the sink disconnected the abutment and created separate end walls causing a halt in traffic flow.

Technicians and local officials who assessed the area said the upgrade of the tunnel will require round girders that will be covered with pre-stressed concrete beams.

The state Security Advisor said the South Sudanese –Thai company, ABMC, is willing to offer free services as long as the state provides drums of fuel.

Zackaria Kulang told Eye Radio that the engineers who observed the damages said it could take three days to repair a new stream overpass.

“The engineers said it will take about 10 to 15 drums of fuel to complete the upgrade of this small stream so that vehicles can pass over it. They don’t want any payment, just the fuel,” Kulang said.

“We are calling on people of goodwill and development partners to assist the state, because this road is an interstate road to connect us to areas in greater Bahr el Ghazal.”

Mr. Kulang said currently the state residents have resorted to using river transport due to impassable roads.

He said traders now find it difficult to transport goods from Juba and the Bahr el Ghazal region after heavy rains destroyed roads leading in and out of the state.

“The boats are not even enough for the people in the state,” Kulang said.

Mr. Kulang said although ABMC Company has pledged to help in fixing the road soon, the State is still appealing for more funds to complete the rehabilitation.